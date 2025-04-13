Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intra-Cellular Therapies stock on March 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/19/2025.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ ITCI remained flat at $131.87 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.29 and its 200 day moving average is $104.37. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.09 and a 12-month high of $131.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Baird R W cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on ITCI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 124.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.