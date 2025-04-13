SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $304.65 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,143,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369,596 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 13.1% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $304,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,413,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,479,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

