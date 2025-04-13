Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,573 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 39,474 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KGC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 747.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KGC. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Canada raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

