Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.08 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 595.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $233,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 31.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,110,000 after buying an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,686,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $101.40 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $181.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

