SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 45,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 720,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,589,000 after purchasing an additional 349,820 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 559,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,395,000 after purchasing an additional 144,218 shares during the period. Finally, Katamaran Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $3,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

SSNC opened at $76.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.63 and a 12 month high of $89.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.43.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SS&C Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.