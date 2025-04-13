Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.26.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 3.5 %

DE stock opened at $459.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $470.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.29. The company has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $515.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.72%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

