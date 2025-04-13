Promising Healthcare Stocks Worth Watching – April 12th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Johnson & Johnson, Linde, and Intuitive Surgical are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies involved in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical equipment, and healthcare services. These stocks can be influenced by factors such as regulatory changes, scientific breakthroughs, and demographic trends, often providing investors with opportunities for both growth and diversification within their portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,590,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,202,345. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $599.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,117,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,444. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $512.87 and its 200-day moving average is $542.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $785.78. 2,102,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,960. The company has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $875.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $973.27.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,087,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.93 on Friday, reaching $151.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,940,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.21. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

LIN traded up $9.95 on Friday, hitting $441.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,342,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,062. The stock has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $456.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.01. Linde has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $4.08 on Friday, reaching $493.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,856. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $532.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.36. The stock has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

