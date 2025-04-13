Promising Social Media Stocks To Research – April 12th

Shopify, Mondelez International, and Vertiv are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of companies that own or operate social networking platforms used for communicating, sharing content, and connecting with diverse audiences. Investors in these stocks focus on growth driven by user engagement and advertising revenue, while market valuations may fluctuate with evolving digital trends and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.71. The stock had a trading volume of 18,094,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,229,511. The stock has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.13 and its 200 day moving average is $101.48.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $67.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,840,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,489. The stock has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.18.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $69.39. 8,182,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,009,290. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.50.

