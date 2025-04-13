SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $12.27 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF comprises 0.5% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $131.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.94 and a 200-day moving average of $143.78. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $118.75 and a 1-year high of $151.73.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

