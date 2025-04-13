Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 840,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $50,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,289,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $864,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,104 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,775,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,247,000 after buying an additional 126,882 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,146,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,767,000 after buying an additional 1,408,433 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,882,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,799,000 after buying an additional 223,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,854,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,117,000 after acquiring an additional 468,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus raised shares of Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $48.00 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

