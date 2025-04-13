SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $2.91 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,301,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 275,791.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,196,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $98.15 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $89.23 and a 1-year high of $124.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.44.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

