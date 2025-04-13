SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 994 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,298,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,456,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,023 shares during the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,915,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,042,000 after purchasing an additional 53,638 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,875,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,014,000 after acquiring an additional 259,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,806,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,378,000 after buying an additional 180,292 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFIC opened at $27.02 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

