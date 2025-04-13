Blackhill Capital Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Blackhill Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 5.9% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $113,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,248,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,320,226,000 after buying an additional 475,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,651,000 after acquiring an additional 291,875 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $8,407,908,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,236,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,276,000 after purchasing an additional 178,007 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $731.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $837.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $823.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,017.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.