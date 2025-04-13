RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 37.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 73,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in RTX by 365.8% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 115,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after buying an additional 90,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $128.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.59. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $136.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.73.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

