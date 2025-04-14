Benchmark Lowers Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $31.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $34.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDR

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.46. 34,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,593. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.