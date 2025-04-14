Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Dagco Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Dagco Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Dagco Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $24,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,948 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,813,000 after purchasing an additional 672,757 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,577,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after buying an additional 452,063 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $121.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

