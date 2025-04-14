Campion Asset Management Sells 242 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Campion Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Broyhill Asset Management bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,036,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,706,000 after purchasing an additional 27,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $118.81 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $92.75 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.89.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

