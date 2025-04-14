Mariner LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,411,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,455 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $339,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,953,000 after acquiring an additional 119,060 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,928,000 after purchasing an additional 542,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,498,000 after purchasing an additional 176,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,248 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $205.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.59 and its 200 day moving average is $239.95.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

