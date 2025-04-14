Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,698,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,773,213,000 after buying an additional 252,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,946,000 after buying an additional 727,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,539,033,000 after purchasing an additional 168,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,710,744,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Stryker by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,007,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after acquiring an additional 266,587 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker stock opened at $350.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.05.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

