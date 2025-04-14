D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DHI. Bank of America lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.07.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.98. 177,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,736. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $2,466,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $2,942,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

