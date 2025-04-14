Campion Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Campion Asset Management lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.9% of Campion Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,389,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $731.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $837.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $822.87.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,017.67.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

