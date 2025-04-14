Chiron Investment Management LLC Sells 8,767 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chiron Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.6% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,164.91. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $236.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

