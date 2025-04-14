Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Stock Price

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.41. 143,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,221. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average is $89.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at $46,031,944.56. The trade was a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

