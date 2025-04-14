Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Children’s Place Call Options (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,232 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 31% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,461 call options.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

PLCE stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.88. 560,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,523. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.03. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $380.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.32 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 4,732.98% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.38) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Children’s Place by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 638,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 277,185 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

