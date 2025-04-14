SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.61.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,032. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. The company has a market cap of $811.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $65.29.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Chairman More Avery purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,348.60. The trade was a 12.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,953,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,370,000 after acquiring an additional 641,915 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 874,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 564,490 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 144,733 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

