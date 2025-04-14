Rossby Financial LCC Invests $856,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2,219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,019.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,238,966,000 after buying an additional 6,540,800 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 928.6% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 793.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its position in Broadcom by 900.9% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 15,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $181.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $855.47 billion, a PE ratio of 148.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.68.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

