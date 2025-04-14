Analyzing One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.2% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for One Liberty Properties and Community Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Community Healthcare Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Dividends

One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.40%. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 36.13%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. One Liberty Properties pays out 128.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Community Healthcare Trust pays out -813.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Healthcare Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Community Healthcare Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $90.56 million 5.68 $29.61 million $1.40 17.04 Community Healthcare Trust $115.79 million 3.82 $7.71 million ($0.23) -67.87

One Liberty Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Community Healthcare Trust. Community Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 38.96% 11.35% 4.58% Community Healthcare Trust -2.75% -0.65% -0.32%

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Community Healthcare Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases. The properties in the firm’s portfolio include net leases, long-term lease, and scheduled rent increases. The company was founded in December 1982 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 197 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease with a gross amount totaling approximately $3.0 million and two properties classified as an asset held for sale with an aggregate amount totaling approximately $7.5 million. The properties are located in 35 states, totaling approximately 4.4 million square feet in the aggregate and were approximately 92.3% leased, excluding real estate assets held for sale, at March 31, 2024 with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 6.9 years.

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.