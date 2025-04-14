Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $156.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $125.78 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The company has a market cap of $813.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

