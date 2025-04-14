Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Insider Buys 7,500 Shares

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) insider Shamik J. Parikh purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $11,625.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,625. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Humacyte Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of HUMA stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,488. The firm has a market cap of $228.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.62. Humacyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUMA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HUMA

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.