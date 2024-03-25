Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Raised by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,354 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Aptiv worth $33,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 7.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

Aptiv Trading Up 0.4 %

APTV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.04. 941,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.57.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

