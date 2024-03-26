A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.32.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

