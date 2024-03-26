Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,209 ($15.28).
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($15.04) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,410 ($17.82) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Dunelm Group Stock Performance
Dunelm Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,890.41%.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
