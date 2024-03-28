Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACRS. HC Wainwright cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 283.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.56%. On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 1,359,311 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 248,059 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4,082.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,587,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,550,026 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

