Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $151.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.28 and a 52-week high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,655.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,378 shares of company stock worth $35,461,377 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

