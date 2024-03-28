1,140 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $337.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,756. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.71. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $236.87 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

