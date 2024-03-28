Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Jennie Daly Buys 132,448 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Jennie Daly purchased 132,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £186,751.68 ($236,006.17).

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Jennie Daly bought 108 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £150.12 ($189.71).

On Wednesday, February 28th, Jennie Daly sold 104,503 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.69), for a total value of £140,034.02 ($176,967.04).

On Thursday, February 8th, Jennie Daly acquired 102 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £150.96 ($190.77).

On Monday, January 8th, Jennie Daly purchased 103 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £149.35 ($188.74).

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 140.25 ($1.77). 7,753,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The firm has a market cap of £4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,405.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 142.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 131.68. Taylor Wimpey plc has a one year low of GBX 98.92 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 150.60 ($1.90).

Taylor Wimpey Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a GBX 4.79 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

TW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.21) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.64) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 134.60 ($1.70).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

