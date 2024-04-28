Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Given New GBX 66 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 66 ($0.82) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Star Energy Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £15.57 million, a P/E ratio of -50.42 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. Star Energy Group has a twelve month low of GBX 7.12 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 14.98 ($0.19). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.81.
About Star Energy Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Star Energy Group
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Star Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.