Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Given New GBX 66 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 66 ($0.82) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of £15.57 million, a P/E ratio of -50.42 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. Star Energy Group has a twelve month low of GBX 7.12 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 14.98 ($0.19). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.81.

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

