Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Angi alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Angi

Insider Activity at Angi

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $30,309.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,496 shares of company stock valued at $89,540. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,764 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,031 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $778,000. One Fin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angi by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,433,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 246,335 shares during the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Angi stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Angi has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.73 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Angi

(Get Free Report

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.