FinWise Bancorp (FINW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 million. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FINW opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.76. FinWise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

