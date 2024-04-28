News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.
NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. News has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.33.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that News will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
