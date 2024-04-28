Unilever’s (ULVR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 4,960 ($61.26) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($56.82) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.00) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,133 ($51.05) on Thursday. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,680.50 ($45.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,483.25 ($55.38). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,897.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,868.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.66. The stock has a market cap of £103.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,878.64, a P/E/G ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.74 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.47. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,727.27%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

