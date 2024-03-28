Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 28th (AAPL, ACRV, ACSO, ADBE, AIN, ALT, AO, AQMS, ARBB, ARBK)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 28th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG. The firm currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $685.00 price target on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

AO World (LON:AO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $1.45 target price on the stock.

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 44 ($0.56) target price on the stock.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $126.00 price target on the stock.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Cohort (LON:CHRT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 55 ($0.70) target price on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $123.00 price target on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $142.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $139.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $1,810.00 target price on the stock.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Compass Point. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 38 ($0.48) target price on the stock.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $134.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $124.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $10.60 price target on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $97.00 price target on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 520 ($6.57) target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.