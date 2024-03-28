CPA Asset Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CPA Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.0% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,032,353,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after acquiring an additional 485,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,423,773,000 after acquiring an additional 151,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,003. The firm has a market cap of $203.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.92. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.60.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

