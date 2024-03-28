Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Update

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 150.7% from the February 29th total of 414,800 shares. Approximately 20.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:IONM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Assure has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $6.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assure stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Free Report) by 513.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,113 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 9.01% of Assure worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

