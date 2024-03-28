Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 274,978 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 390% from the previous session’s volume of 56,160 shares.The stock last traded at $32.78 and had previously closed at $32.73.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 23.29.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

