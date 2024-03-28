Auctus Investment Group Limited (ASX:AVC) Insider Campbell McComb Purchases 305,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2024

Auctus Investment Group Limited (ASX:AVCGet Free Report) insider Campbell McComb acquired 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$198,250.00 ($129,575.16).

Auctus Investment Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52.

Auctus Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auctus Investment Group Limited previously known as Yonder and Beyond Group Limited is a private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in expansion stage, mid-market, growth sectors, real estate, debt funds and infrastructure. The firm typically invests in global technology, Fintech, Proptech and Frontier Tech (Blockchain, Robotics, Drones, Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality) healthcare, education and energy infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auctus Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auctus Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.