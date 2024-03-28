Short Interest in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Expands By 70.5%

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the February 29th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 744,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CETY. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Technologies by 77.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CETY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 144,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,494. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. Clean Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.30.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities.

