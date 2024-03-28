Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 15,457.0% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after buying an additional 5,343,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 570.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,913,000 after buying an additional 2,393,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Up 1.1 %

Chevron stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.10. 4,536,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,712,957. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $293.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.