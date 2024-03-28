Accel Wealth Management Makes New $209,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in Visa by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $278.78. 5,844,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650,746. The company has a market cap of $511.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.11 and its 200 day moving average is $258.66.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

