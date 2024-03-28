Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $750.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.20.

Get Cintas alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $685.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $619.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $566.70. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas has a 52-week low of $436.54 and a 52-week high of $704.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.